LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – LMPD is investigating four shootings that happened overnight Sunday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 3300 block of Utah Avenue at 12:15 a.m. They found a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s that had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD also responded to the 2700 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard at 12:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. After investigation, officers determined a man was shot once in a residence. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.
15 minutes later, LMPD responded to 1000 block of Bardstown Road after reports of a shooting. Officers found a 25-year-old man lying in the roadway with gunshot injuries. He was taken to University Hospital and is in serious condition.
At 12:45 a.m., officers went to the 3200 block of River Park Drive after reports of a shooting. Officers discovered that a man had been shot on South 38th Street and had non-life threatening injuries. After walking to River Park Drive, he was taken to University Hospital for treatment.
LMPD does not believe these shootings are related and no arrests have been made.
You are asked to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. You can stay anonymous.
