LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash on River Road.
Police responded to the scene of a crash in the 6300 block of River Road around 3:30 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, and then hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to University Hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.
The identities of the victims have not been released. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
