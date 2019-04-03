BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A shooting outside a southern Indiana police station sent one person to the hospital.
The shooting happened Wednesday morning outside the Brownstown Police Department in Jackson County.
Information from Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the person was transported from the scene. All officers are okay.
Brownstown-The Indiana State Police is conducting the investigation into an officer involved shooting that occurred this morning outside the Brownstown Police Department.All officers are ok. One person was shot and transported from the scene. pic.twitter.com/WTw7CkLKQW— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) April 3, 2019
This story will be updated.
