Brownstown, Indiana police department shooting 4-3-19

(Image Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A shooting outside a southern Indiana police station sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning outside the Brownstown Police Department in Jackson County.

Information from Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the person was transported from the scene. All officers are okay.

This story will be updated.

