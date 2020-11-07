LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed after a car rear-ended a semi Saturday night on Interstate 64, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. on I-64 westbound near Interstate 264 east, according to a statement from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Police believe a vehicle traveling west on I-64 struck the rear-end of a tractor trailer, Mitchell said.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver's age and gender were not provided Saturday night.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the fatal crash.
According to a TRIMARC alert at 11:20 p.m., all westbound lanes of I-64 around the 13.5 mile marker are expected to be blocked for two hours while authorities respond to the crash.
This story may be updated.
