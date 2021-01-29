LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency repairs are expected to take place at the Gene Snyder ramp onto Westport Road after a truck hit the I-265 overpass just before 6 p.m. Friday evening.
KYTC officials say one lane of the ramp from the Gene Snyder Freeway southbound to the Westport Road exit will be closed until the damage can be assessed by engineers. They will have to determine if the overpass load rating needs to be changed.
Because of the repairs, there will also be lane closures on Westport Road Saturday. Signs will notify drivers of both of these lane closures.
