LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One northbound lane of Interstate 71 near I-264 is expected to remain closed for several hours, after a semi carrying lumber flipped early Thursday.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. The lumber spilled onto the interstate. The driver of the semi was hurt, but is expected to recover, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
Crews are in the process of removing the lumber. The left lane was reopened just before 8 a.m., but there is no estimate on how long it will take to clean up all the lumber and reopen the right lane.
