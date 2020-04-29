LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
LMPD says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday along Ballardsville Road near Worthington Place.
Police say the man driving the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the SUV was taken to University Hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
Road closures are anticipated. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
