LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One man is dead and another in critical condition after they were found shot inside a vehicle on Cane Run Road.
Police were called to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Cane Run Road near Crums Lane. A man was found dead from at least one gunshot wound. Another man was also found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say they do not believe the men shot each other. LMPD continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD.
This was second fatal shooting LMPD responded to early Monday morning.
