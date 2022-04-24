LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting near Old Louisville.
LMPD says just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of West Breckinridge Street.
Officers found an adult male, believed to be in his 20s who had been shot.
He died at the scene.
LMPD says there are no suspects, and its homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 502-574-LMPD. You can also leave a tip online through LMPD's crime tip portal.
You can stay anonymous when submitting a tip.
