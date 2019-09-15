LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --A WDRB News Alert--one person is dead and one person is in critical condition after an early morning crash.
Metrosafe says the crash happened just before this 4 this morning at Manslick Road and Rosewood Way.
Police say two motorcyclists were hit by a car that crossed into their lane.
One of the motorcyclists is dead and the other is in critical condition.
The driver of the car is expected to survive.
Police say alcohol is suspected to have played a factor and the motorcyclists were not wearing helmets.
Charges are pending.
We're told the area will be shutdown until about 9 this morning.
