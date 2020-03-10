LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of two of the new COVID-19 patients in Indiana recently traveled out of state.
Two people, in Adams and Boone counties, just tested positive, and the woman in Boone County told officials she recently traveled.
A man in Noble County tested positive for the coronavirus after going to Florida.
And a Marion County man and Hendricks County resident both have coronavirus after officials said they went to a conference in Boston where they had contact with individuals at an event where positive cases had been identified.
An elementary student in Hendricks County also has the coronavirus. Schools there are closed for two weeks.
The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday that two of the people who are infected are in the hospital, and the four others are in self-isolation.
Cases have now been found in five counties, all either near Indianapolis or Fort Wayne.
"ISDH continues to work with local health departments to identify close contacts of the existing patients and is prepared for the possibility that additional cases may occur," the department said in a news release.
