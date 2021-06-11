LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The WWE returns to the KFC Yum! Center next month for a big reunion with fans.
The company stopped live touring at the start of the pandemic so this is the first event in Kentucky in more than a year.
Tickets went on sale Friday morning. WDRB's Gilbert Corsey Corsey caught up with one of the biggest superstars on the roster, Drew McIntyre, who has a special tie to Louisville.
CLICK HERE to see the full interview, or watch it in the video player below:
The WWE Live Supershow happens July 25, at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.
