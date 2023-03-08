LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire officials say a man was found dead after firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park early Wednesday.
The fire on Cofer Avenue, off Dixie Highway, was reported around 3:45 a.m. PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman said the fire was contained to one apartment and had burned itself out before crews arrived.
"It could have been a fire that's what we consider is sealed up," Meiman said. "It consumed all of his oxygen, and it kind of burned itself out, is what we're assuming right now."
Neighbors said the victim had a very kind heart, but was dealing with mobility challenges, so they tried to help him with small errands and household chores.
Meiman said officials will know more about how the fire started and the cause of the victim's death after the Louisville Metro Arson Squad finishes its investigation.
This story will be updated when more details are available.
