LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say at least one person is dead after a crash in Bartholomew County.
The crash happened Tuesday on US 31 near the 62.2 mile marker.
A Bartholomew County dispatcher says the area is near the Bartholomew County/Jackson County line.
It's not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash nor if there were other people injured.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
