LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash in Hart County.
A spokesperson for the Kentucky State Police Bowling Green Post says a charter bus with people on board was involved in the accident with a passenger car.
It happened Thursday morning on I-65 South between Munfordville and Leitchfield Crossing.
The spokesman says at least one person in the car was killed.
Other people on the charter bus and in the car were hurt.
They were all taken to area hospitals, but their conditions are not known at this time.
All lanes of I-65 South before Munfordville are closed while crews clear the scene. Those lanes are expected to be closed until 9 a.m.
