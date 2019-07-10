JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police say one person is dead, after a shooting at a business on Allison Lane.
Police were called to the Big O Tires store about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a person inside the business with a gunshot wound. That person later died, Jeffersonville police spokesman Lt. Isaac Parker said.
There was a mix of customers and employees in the business at the time of the shooting, Parker said. A weapon believed to have been used in the shooting has been recovered, but Parker would not say whether a suspect is in custody.
.@WDRBNews Jefferson Police confirm one person is dead after shooting inside Big O Tires. pic.twitter.com/8F6T32UHiN— Stephan Johnson (@SJohnsonWDRB) July 10, 2019
Parker said he is "very confident" that the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull arrived at the scene along with Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh.
Parker said police would be at the business as long as needed for the investiation. He urged customers with vehicles being repaired at Big O Tires should "be patient" until they can be picked up.
