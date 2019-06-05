LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
Police have crime tape up near apartments on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard between Campbell and Shelby Streets. A MetroSafe supervisor confirms that a shooting was reported in the area about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Louisville Metro Police confirm that a person taken to the hospital died. There is no word on any possible arrests, as we wait for information from the LMPD spokesperson.
This story will be updated.
