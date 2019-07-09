JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting that happened overnight in Jeffersonville.
According to Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker, the shooting happened at the Greenwood Apartments, located on Green Street, not far from Spring Street.
Police say "numerous people" were also injured in the shooting. There's no word on the other victims' conditions.
Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
