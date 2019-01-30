CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 south in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says the crash happened about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 6.5 mile marker on I-65 south.
All lanes of I-65 south from the crash scene to I-265 have reopened. However, only one southbound lane has reopened south of I-265 because of an earlier semi fire. Traffic can detour either west or east on to I-265 to avoid additional delays.
There have been a number of accidents on I-65 following the overnight snow. Traffic in the southbound lanes had been detoured on to I-265 because of a semi fire that happened about 10 a.m.
This story will be updated.
