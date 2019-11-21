LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead and another person is hurt following a crash on I-265.
It happened around 1:30 this morning on the Snyder near Shelbyville Road.
According to LMPD, a driver was traveling northbound when they lost control of their SUV. The driver crashed into the cable barrier on the left side of the road, crossed back over into the lanes of traffic and hit the concrete retaining wall in the right lane, said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Another driver was unable to avoid the SUV and crashed into it, according to Mitchell.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
Their identity has not been released.
The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
