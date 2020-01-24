LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed in a house fire in New Albany, Indiana, early Friday, according to Sgt. Ryan Houchen with the Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District.
The victim has not yet been identified.
It happened around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Mills Lane. Firefighters from four departments -- Georgetown, Lafayette, Greenville and New Chapel -- fought the flames for more than an hour before gaining control of the fire.
Maj. Josh Grow with the New Chapel Fire Department says the home is located in a rural area, about a quarter-mile from the nearest fire hydrant.
"Tankers were requested just because of the rural area," Grow said. "The hydrants were further away so we had to use dump tank water operations, so that was kind of a challenge for us, with the water supply."
By the time firefighters were able to get water to the fire, Grow says "flames were shooting out of pretty much the whole roof. At that time it was fully engulfed. We did try to make an interior attack, but the fire pushed us back so we went to defensive operations."
The house was destroyed. The fire marshal is investigating.
