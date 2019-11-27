LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman was shot to death in the Algonquin neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened just after 6 o'clock Wednesday morning on Cypress Street, near West Hill Street. That's close to Algonquin Park.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman, who is believed to be in her 20s. The victim has not yet been identified.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses and searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
