LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say one person has been shot to death in southwest Louisville.
The initial report came in to MetroSafe at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, police were sent to the 3200 block of Springfield Drive, near the intersection of St. Andrews Church Road and Arnoldtown Road.
MetroSafe says when police arrived they found one shooting victim. That person has died from their injuries.
