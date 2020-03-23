LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Southern Indiana has launched an initiative to help businesses during the coronavius outbreak.
The chamber of commerce and economic development for Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana said the initiative, 1si Cares, is a "three-pronged approach to assist businesses navigate the current health crisis," according to a news release.
The first part of the initiative, 1si Connects, is an online survey that aims to pair businesses who have services available with businesses who have needs during the outbreak.
"Once the survey is complete, 1si staff will work to find the requested assistance or, in turn, the businesses who can benefit from what business can offer, whether it is professional advice, more workforce, volunteers or restaurants that deliver," a news release states.
The second part of the project, 1si Collaborates, is a "direct relief assistance for businesses," according to the news release.
One Southern Indiana said they have plans to partner with The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana to provide funds for businesses in need. They expect more details of that program to be released this week.
The last section of the initiative, 1st Calls, includes daily Facebook Live events that allow businesses to ask experts in the field on several topics, including SBA government assistance and marketing during a pandemic.
"This initiative, 1si Cares, is about doing everything we can to keep our entire community of businesses viable through the distribution of updated, concise and relevant information," 1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser said.
The program is free and open to the public. To learn more about 1si Cares, click here.
