FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo a cashier rings up a purchase at a store in Salem, N.H. The new year brings new overtime rules for employers including small businesses and in turn, a pay raise for an estimated 1.3 million workers. The Labor Department rules that go into effect Jan. 1 raise to $684 per week, or $35,568 a year, the threshold at which employees are exempt from being paid overtime.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)