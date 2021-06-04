LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A teen is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Louisville's Highland Park neighborhood.
Around 3:45 Friday morning, police found three people shot in a vehicle on Old Park Boulevard, near Crittenden Drive off I-264.
Police think the shooting happened at another location, then the victims drove to Old Park.
One of the victims, believed to be in his late teens, died at the scene.
The other two victims were taken to University Hospital.
Their injuries are non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD.
