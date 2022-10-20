LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can pay to send an eastern Kentucky flood victim Kentucky men's basketball's Blue-White scrimmage.
The game will be held Saturday in Pikeville at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
A $100 donation will pay for a ticket for one flood victim to go to the game, and the money goes straight to the state's eastern Kentucky flood victim fund.
To sponsor a flood victim, click here or visit the Team Eastern Kentucky Relief Fund website.
