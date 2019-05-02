Online store running 'fraud' claims to be based in Adair County, BBB says

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WDRB) -- The physical address listed on the company's website is in Adair County. The phone number matches up to area codes in the same area. Neither the business nor its owners can be found.
AllCAmarket.com claims to offer a number of different items at deeply discounted rates. But according to the Better Business Bureau, and a number of customers, when something is bought from the site, it never gets to the buyer.
"If there was a ever a poster child for too good to be true, this is it," Louisville Better Business Bureau COO Bruce Gadansky said. "The basic concept is they charge $14.95 for everything they sell. If you research some of the items, some of them approach $200, $300, even $400. They're still selling it for $14.95."
So far, the BBB said its received more than 200 complaints, even more negative reviews and 18,000 inquires about the company.
The address listed on the company's website is in Columbia, Ky., in Adair County, but visits to the address reveas the building is actually used by the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
A worker inside said they've received a number of letters from concerned customers addressed to the company.
"They do things in such way so that we can't locate them yet," Gadansky said. "We've had some hints that it could be in Spain. Then we've had hints that it could be in France. Canada has been mentioned. Certainly not Columbia, Ky."
The website seems legitimate and even offers an SSL certification that many believes offers safety when dealing with online interactions.
"The problem is that doesn't mean the people you're dealing with are honest," Gadansky said. "Anyone pretty much now can get that secure socket layer certification, and they put that up there just as another way of fooling you."
For Gadansky, complaints and inquiries are nothing new. It's the fact that the business address was fact that was a tipping point.
"We've also, some time back, contacted law enforcement as soon as we discovered the place did not exist," he said. "We immediately involved law enforcement, because then it becomes a matter of fraud."
In the meantime, the website is still up and running.
"Any kind of honest business would not operate like this," Gadansky said.
