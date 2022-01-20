LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to hear about concerns drivers have about the KY 22 corridor between Crestwood and the Jefferson/Oldham County line.
Oldham County and KYTC are working to identify transportation concerns on the stretch of road as part of a planning study with an engineering firm that started in September 2021, officials said in a news release Thursday.
The goal of the study is to determine the existing condition of the corridor and get input from drivers about what their traffic and safety concerns are in the area and determine what needs there are to help develop short- and long-term improvements.
Input is being collected in an online survey that will also allow drivers to provide "location-specific data" about existing concerns.
In addition to the survey, KYTC and Oldham County will host a virtual public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, to gather input. Officials are asking for the survey to be completed by Feb. 28.
To take the survey, click here. For a link to the Jan. 26 meeting, click here. The link will go live at the time of the meeting.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.