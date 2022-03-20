LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new event space in downtown Louisville is pitcher perfect.
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory showed off its Skybox during an open house on Sunday.
It is on the third floor of the building on West Main Street and opened for business last year. The space was used for corporate offices, but then sat empty for a while.
The building dates back to 1881, and is also on the National Register of Historic Places.
The 5,000-square-foot space fits up to 288 people seated for weddings and other events.
“Additionally for bridal parties, we can do personalized bats for the whole group we can also do customized mini bats, so there’s a lot of fun things we can do,” said Andrew Soliday, marketing director of Hillerich & Bradsby Company.
The Skybox rents between $1,200 to $3,500, depending on the event.
For more info about The Skybox, email skybox@sluggermuseum.com or call 502-588-7210 or click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.