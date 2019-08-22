LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville wants to hear from the public about plans for the Bowman Field area.
An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the historic Bowman Field administration building on Taylorsville Road to provide residents with an update on the Bowman Field Neighborhood Plan.
The city asked an urban planning team to come up with recommendations for the area and unveiled the plan to residents at a three-day community workshop in May.
The plan will address things such as the influence of regional airport on the surrounding area, access and the relationship of the area to Seneca Park and Cherokee Park and traffic on Taylorsville Road, Cannons Lane and Dutchmans Lane.
Planners also identified an empty area on airport property, outside the fence on Dutchman's Lane, that could be developed.
