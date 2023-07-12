LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opening of Clark County's new dispatch center was delayed indefinitely.
The project, which cost more than $5 million, was completed a couple weeks ago, and employees were preparing to switch to the new building near River Ridge. But due to a pipe that was installed incorrectly, they are stuck in the old building.
Now, the brand new building has damages to the drywall and flooring caused by the flooding. Employees are currently operating out of the old building in Sellersburg.
Officials said they don't know the cost of the damages yet or when they will be able to get the building repaired.
The new building features infrastructure to keep the building safe in case of a natural disaster, like a tornado, and will be capable of operating through power outages.
