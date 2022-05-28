LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For many, the opening day of Kentuckiana pools marks the official start to the summer.
Like others, the Cleyman family always aim to be poolside — even when the water hasn't warmed up yet.
"At first when I got here, it was like really cold. Now it's warming up, so it's good," mother Alyson Cleyman said.
The Jeffersonville Aquatic Center and pools across southern Indiana and Louisville opened for the summer on Saturday.
"They are definitely die-hard members," Jeffersonville Aquatic Center manager Olivia Mann said about the Cleyman family. "I definitely remember a lot of these people from years prior."
By early afternoon, more than 100 had showed up to the aquatic center and were ready to dive in.
"It's nice to be swimming with your friends and everyone you love," 8-year-old Makayla Cleyman said.
The same enthusiasm was shared by those who were at New Albany's River Run Family Water Park on Saturday.
"Just spending time together, getting into the pool...it's just really nice, really relaxing and lots of fun," Airowen Wise, said.
Officials in New Albany were also happy to welcome swimmers back for a favorite summer tradition.
"It's exciting, it's great. It's the same thing with our patrons, but even with our staff," New Albany Parks Director Alicia Meredith said. "We have some staff members that have been with us since the beginning, so this is our 8th season. That's pretty exciting and pretty rewarding and it means a lot."
