LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction of the new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville is delayed, pushing its opening back by more than six months.
The school was expected to open next January, in the middle of the 2019-20 school year, but that's no longer the target.
Students will now move in for the 2020-21 school year.
Greater Clark County Schools Spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez said the new timetable actually works better for the district so that students and staff aren't transitioning into a new school in the middle of the year.
