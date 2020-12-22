LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Veteran's Club is giving back to the community this holiday season.
Veteran's Club and Yum! Vet Connect teamed up Tuesday afternoon to hand out 75 hot pizzas and $4,000 worth of winter gear outside The Healing Place in downtown Louisville.
"It's important we reach as many veterans anywhere we can throughout the community, and not just veterans, but just about anybody that needs a hand up," said Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of the Veteran's Club.
People lined up outside to pick up a box of pizza and bag full of thermal underwear, socks, handwarmers and snacks. The giveaway was known as "Operation Santa Drop."
Veteran's Club did a similar holiday event for Thanksgiving outside The Salvation Army and wanted to continue the tradition for Christmas.
