LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ohio River is listed as the second-most endangered river in the U.S., according to a report released on Tuesday.
The report by American Rivers cites a lack of federal investment and decades of pollution as primary threats.
American Rivers is a national organization specializing in river restoration and protection. Heather Taylor-Miesle, the senior vice president for conservation, said American Rivers has been releasing this report for 38 years. She said the Ohio River has been on the list before, but it's never been second until now.
"The Ohio River has been steady, right? We ship the goods, we are the place where people put their headquarters, the place where people live, and so people just kind of let it go along. But what we're seeing, especially with our legacy of pollution, is that we need more tools to really make sure that we're meeting the challenge and that takes money," Taylor-Miesle said.
According to several organizations including the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) and the Kentucky Waterways Alliance, the Ohio River receives far less federal funding compared to other large bodies of water.
"It's a mystery to me, to a large extent, why the Ohio has been neglected when it comes to federal funding. I think a lot of it has to do with its deep history of industrialization and the fact that a lot of people assume the river is like a machine, so people think that there's nothing that can be done," said Michael Washburn, executive director of the Kentucky Waterways Alliance.
But Washburn said positive changes are very much a possibility.
"I think it's become sort of a given that the Ohio River is a polluted waterway and I think to a large extent that's unfair," he said. "The river is in much better shape than it used to be. People recreate in it, it does supply our drinking water. It's essential. But that doesn't mean it couldn't be better."
Washburn said this should be viewed as a critical time to make an impact.
"Being on this list doesn't mean it's a lost cause," said Washburn. "It means it's a pivotal moment, a crossroads. And we have an opportunity in the next 12 to 18 months to really make a difference."
The Ohio River has made headlines several times already this year, after a train derailment in Ohio created a concern of a chemical spill, and then again when several barges crashed in the Louisville area. Washburn said those events have highlighted how delicate the Ohio River can be.
"I think folks drive across it every day and just don't recognize what they have, they take it for granted," said Richard Harrison, ORSANCO's executive director and chief engineer.
He said while the Ohio has its challenges with bacteria and pollutants, it's an incredible resource that this area is blessed to have in its backyard.
Washburn said he has hope for the future of the river and surrounding communities.
He said an Ohio River Restoration Plan will be delivered to the Biden Administration and Congress "hopefully later this year." According to Washburn, it's a "bold and ambitious plan" being led by multiple groups.
"The heart of that plan has come through a series of about 25 or 30 listening sessions with community members who really have a stake in, and really feel deeply about what can be done for the river," said Washburn.
"As a person who grew up on the Ohio River, I have something I haven't had in a long time, and that is hope," said Taylor-Miesle.
Louisville Water also issued a release in response to the Ohio River being listed as endangered, saying the report emphasizes the need to protect the river. You can read that release here.
Below is the 'Most Endangered Rivers of 2023' list from American Rivers:
|Rank
|River
|States
|1
|Colorado River (Grand Canyon)
|Ariz.
|2
|Ohio River
|Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia
|3
|Pearl River
|Louisiana, Mississippi
|4
|Snake River
|Idaho, Oregon, Washington
|5
|Clark Fork River
|Montana
|6
|Eel River
|California
|7
|Lehigh River
|Pennsylvania
|8
|Chilkat and Klehini Rivers
|Alaska
|9
|Rio Gallinas
|New Mexico
|10
|Okefenokee Swamp
|Florida, Georgia
