LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new center for mental health and family counseling opened Friday in west Louisville.
The Option to Success Family Services Center is at the former site of the old shopping center building off Commerce Center Place near Bells Lane.
Organizers said it will specialize in therapy and case management for families who have entered the Child Protective Services system. Services will focus on repairing and rebuilding the whole family, not just serving the child.
It will also offer day treatment and addiction and recovery programs.
"It's owned by three women, and our vision is to actually help families to overcome generational barriers," said Kristy Flippins, one of the owners.
This organization is separate from the Option to Success Residential Treatment Center for girls, which is located in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
