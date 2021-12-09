LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oregon-based cellphone company announced plans to open in Louisville, creating hundreds of new jobs.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Consumer Cellular Inc. is investing $15 million in a new location, bringing nearly 500 jobs to Kentucky, the vast majority of which will be created in 2022.
The company will move into an existing facility on Triton Boulevard, near Baptist East Point and the Gene Snyder Freeway, and the new jobs will include positions in management and call center support.
The new customer support center will allow the company to better serve customers on a national scale.
Consumer Cellular Inc. offers no-contract cellphone plans and focuses on users over the age of 50.
It employs 2,400 people across four locations in Arizona and Oregon.
"Consumer Cellular is proud to invest in the Bluegrass State," Consumer Cellular CEO Ed Evans said in a statement. "Kentucky has everything we look for in a location. The state offers a low cost of living, high quality of life and individuals who are ready, willing and able to go to work."
