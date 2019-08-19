LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local fire dog got a chance to check out the Kentucky State Fair-- and meet Snow Fox.
Oreo from the Bardstown Fire Department stopped by the WDRB booth on Sunday. But things got a little weird when he came face to face with Snow Fox.
Oreo started barking and backing up. Snow Fox did his best to make a friend, but it didn't work. Oreo did eventually sniff Snow Fox, but that's as close as he was willing to get. A video on his Facebook page shows the encounter with the caption that says, "Still don't trust the Snow Fox."
The Dalmation dog is an ambassador for the Bardstown Fire Department and spent the weekend making friends at the fair. He did get his picture made with WDRB's Kate Springer, Katie McGraw, Gina Glaros and all the super heroes in our booth, as he made his way around the Kentucky Expo Center.
And he did make his way around the exhibits and into the West Wing, where he found a young cow with black spots like his.
