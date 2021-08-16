LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Landmarks, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit preservation organization, has identified what it says are the 10 Most Endangered landmarks in the state.
"The list includes one of [the] state's first high schools built exclusively for Black students; a train depot that embodies Indiana's limestone legacy; an artfully designed jail and sheriff's residence; a classic high school gymnasium; a groundbreaking mid-century hospital; pre-Civil War brewery building; a nineteenth-century commercial block; a neglected historic house; an African American lodge and social club; and a decaying community mausoleum," a news release states.
The list includes:
- B.G. Pollard Lodge #1242, in Bloomington
- Courthouse Annex, New Castle
- Davis Clinic, Marion
- Falley-O'Gara-Pyke House, Lafayette (repeat entry from 2020 list)
- James M. Shields Memorial Gymnasium, Seymour
- Kamm and Schellinger Brewery, Mishawaka
- Monon Depot, Bedford (repeat entry from 2020 list)
- Theodore Roosevelt High School, Gary (repeat entry from 2020 list)
- Tipton County Jail & Sheriff's Residence (repeat entry from 2020 list)
- Oxford Community Mausoleum, Benton County
As noted above, the James M. Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour made the list. It was built in 1941 amidst a growing enthusiasm for basketball.
The gym was used by the school system until 1981, when the city built a newer middle school.
Indiana Bible College renovated the gym, but the building fell into disrepair when the college moved to Indianapolis. Now the gym has broken windows and graffiti covers the walls.
According to the news release, many locations on the list face a combination of problems -- including abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, or lack of funding for repairs -- rather than a single threat.
"Indiana Landmarks uses its 10 Most Endangered list in several ways," said Marsh Davis, president of the organization, in a statement. "Every listing comes with significant challenges. In all cases, when an endangered place lands on our list, we commit to seeking solutions that lead to rescue and revitalization."
