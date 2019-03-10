New Albany rally for hate crimes bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pushing for a comprehensive hate crimes bill in Indiana. 

That's what several Hoosiers were doing at Bicentennial Park in New Albany Sunday afternoon.

Members of Indiana Forward and other advocacy groups say they want a bill that would create tougher sentences for people already convicted of an existing crime.

Last month, Senate Republicans passed a stripped-down version of the hate crimes bill, which removed a list of protections including race, gender identity and sexual orientation.

"We must come together and make sure the legislators listen to us, respect us, and make sure that our request happens," said Elijah Mahan, with Shelly's Voice Advocacy Group.

Indiana is one of only five states without a hate crimes law. Republican Governor Eric Holcomb says passing a hate crimes law is "long overdue."

