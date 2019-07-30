LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The time has come for Stephany Pond to say goodbye to something she helped build.
"It was probably one of scariest and most rewarding things I think I've ever done in my life," she said. "Just as we were starting to build traction and get the word out there that we were out there and growing was when, you know, things kind of got cut short."
She built the Living Room, a Centerstone program officially launched in downtown Louisville in late-2018 to help those battling addiction or mental illness. The innovative program will officially close at 7 p.m. Wednesday, even as it continues to welcome in those who need help.
"I saw some of the people that I referred here. I would see them later on. They looked good. They were clean. They were back on their feet," said Gloria Berry, Centerstone's marketing director. "That service — the 24-hour access of coming to the door and being greeted as a guest — that part is going to be over."
Pond isn't mad at Metro Council, but she and Berry are worried about the trickle-down impact of closing the program.
"Unfortunately, this month, we've actually seen a great influx of brand new people coming through the door," Pond said. "What I've heard from people in the community is the concern that it's going to put more back on the police and more back on the jail system and more back on the emergency rooms."
But there's still a hope that the Living Room could someday be revived in a better budget year.
Its parent, Centerstone, will still do homeless outreach and some crisis services.
Another Louisville department that uses creative ways to fight crime is also feeling the pinch of budget cuts but isn't giving up.
The Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods met with its allies Tuesday night to network and discuss various tactics of preventing crime before it happens. After some controversy involving the department's methods and effectiveness, Metro Council helped balance its budget by cutting a significant chunk of the department's budget. Thirty people were axed, but the director said those left are still hard at work.
"Bottom line, we're still doing the work," Director Rashaad Abdur-Rahman said. "We're still seeing strong results from the work that we are doing. I think, ultimately, it's going to be a question of how do we continue to elevate an understand that a public health-approach is going to change the game for our city more than anything else."
Abdur-Rahman said volunteers are an important part of the equation and wants anyone interested in helping to visit the department's website.
