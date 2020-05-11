LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers of NuLu Bock Fest said they have canceled the event for this year in the interest of community safety.
The event was to be held in March, then was postponed until May and now has been canceled for 2020.
“It’s disappointing to lose out on this opportunity to showcase the best of our neighborhood and businesses this year,” NuLu Business Association President Rick Murphy said in a news release. “But like so many other event organizers who have had to make similar decisions, we feel it is important to keep our community safe at this time.”
The event this year would have featured 14 breweries serving bock beer, a wurst fest involving local restaurants, a petting zoo, music and other festivities.
The festival is an homage to a tradition from the middle of the 19th Century, in which people marked the changing of the season by releasing bock beer, a dark German lager, “after a winter of aging,” organizers said. “The holiday, which usually coincides with Lent, was hugely popular in Louisville during its first brewing boom, but fell out of favor during Prohibition.”
Murphy said the festival is expected to return next year.
“Once we have defeated this virus, we can all come together again for a true celebration,” he said.
Organizers urged Louisvillians to support participating breweries by purchasing the bock bier they have crafted. Breweries with bock beer available for purchase and curbside pickup:
- Against the Grain Brewery
- Dry Ground Brewing
- Falls City Brewing
- Goodwood Brewing
- Gravely Brewing
- Holsopple Brewing
- Mile Wide Beer Co
- Monnik Beer Co.
- Old Louisville Brewing
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.