LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville may seem like a long way off, but organizers are already deep in the planning stages.

Members of the Kentucky Derby Festival board have been in Las Vegas this week, tracking down air show acts.

Kentucky Derby Festival President Matthew Gibson shared images of the trip on his Twitter account.

More information about the show is expected to be released in the coming days.

The 2020 event is scheduled for Saturday, April 18. The airshow and fireworks display will be broadcast on WDRB.

