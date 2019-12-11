LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville may seem like a long way off, but organizers are already deep in the planning stages.
Members of the Kentucky Derby Festival board have been in Las Vegas this week, tracking down air show acts.
Kentucky Derby Festival President Matthew Gibson shared images of the trip on his Twitter account.
After the convention floor when we put the info to paper and figure out what we have. This years show will be INCREDIBLE! @KyDerbyFestival pic.twitter.com/rK7pTE1JIu— Matthew Gibson (@MattGibsonKDF) December 11, 2019
When something grabs our attention ⚡️⚡️⚡️@KyDerbyFestival pic.twitter.com/gayYQPYoHA— Matthew Gibson (@MattGibsonKDF) December 10, 2019
More information about the show is expected to be released in the coming days.
The 2020 event is scheduled for Saturday, April 18. The airshow and fireworks display will be broadcast on WDRB.
