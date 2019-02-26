LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana could soon get its first veteran’s rehabilitation shelter, if organizers can raise $215,000 to buy the property.
They planned to open the shelter inside the former English Elementary school in Crawford County, but scrapped the plan after some neighbors pushed back.
Now, they have their eyes set on 45 acres near Patoka Lake in Crawford County.
The plan is to build a tiny homes community and holistic treatment facility for veterans.
Rent costs will vary based on a person's ability to pay.
The veterans organization is looking to raise the money it needs.
There is no timeline for the project. You can read more about the project on this GoFundMe page.
