LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two Oscar-winning filmmakers led a documentary masterclass at Louisville's Speed Art Museum on Saturday.
Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who just took home Academy Awards for "The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant, American Factory," showed scenes from their films and talked with the audience about the challenges they faced while creating them.
"It was very overwhelming," Bognar said about winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. "We were honored to be in the company of other nominees that are really amazing films; we didn't think we were going to win, and to be given this honor means to the world to us."
Reichert, a New Jersey native who has been making films for 50 years, was celebrated with events all week at the Speed Art Museum.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.