LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center hopes Cats fans will out-donate Tennessee fans during the 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive.
The friendly competition between Wildcat and Vols fans helps raise much-needed blood every year. This year's Big Blue Crush started Nov. 14 and continues for the rest of the week.
And Eric Lindsey, the director of media and branding for the Kentucky Blood Center, says it's not just for students. Anyone can take part in the competition.
"This is a really big push for folks, for people at the center, to stock up on blood before the Thanksgiving holiday ... a time when donations typically go down, and the need goes up," Lindsey said. "So we really need folks to be proactive this week, come out and put blood on the shelves so we can serve local patients in the area."
Besides saving lives, the drive is a chance for Wildcats fans to continue the winning streak against the Vols by donating more blood this year. Currently UK is in the lead 19 to 14 over Tennessee fans and the Medic Regional Blood Center. (There has been one tie.)
The blood drive was established by the two community nonprofit blood centers in 1987 to ensure there's enough blood for the upcoming holidays. Previously the drive preceded the Tennessee-Kentucky game, but that game got moved on the schedule; however, the need for blood around the holidays remains. And in this competition, everyone wins when blood donations go up.
As a thank you for the life-saving donation, Big Blue Crush donors will receive UK Crush T-shirts with "Football School" emblazoned on the front. Donors may give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center. There are eight Kentucky Blood Center locations, including one in Hillview and Middletown. Appointments are highly recommended. Donors can schedule an appointment at kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.
Here's a list of locations:
Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle
Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Drive
Middletown Donor Center*
12905 Shelbyville Road
Hillview Donor Center*
5406 Antle Drive
363 Versailles Road, Suite 300
Pikeville Donor Center
472 S Mayo Trail
Somerset Donor Center
10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A)
Tri-County Donor Center
1454 W Cumberland Gap Parkway
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 if parental consent is given), weigh at least 110 pounds, feeling well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.