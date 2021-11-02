LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Amidst staffing shortages and tough working conditions out-of-state corrections officers are serving Louisville officers free food.
The Illinois FOP Corrections Lodge 263 food truck rolled in around 4am to serve Metro Corrections workers breakfast.
This is the first year the Illinois Lodge has done these stops.
The Illinois FOP will also serve lunch and dinner to corrections officers and other workers at the jail.
"Everybody in this trailer has done this job. I did it for 26 years. I know how unthankful it is," said Scot Ward, President, IL FOP Corrections Lodge. "So when we can do something for someone to let them know that i remember how unthankful it was to help them remember we do care. You're kind of forgotten behind the walls and this kind of gives everybody a little "hey man, I appreciate you."
They recently visited the 9/11 memorial to feed New York City officers and say they're excited to be in Louisville to boost morale.
