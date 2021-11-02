LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amidst staffing shortages and tough working conditions out-of-state corrections officers are serving Louisville Metro Corrections officers free food.
The Illinois FOP Corrections Lodge 263 food truck rolled in around 4 a.m. Tuesday to serve breakfast to corrections workers.
This is the first year the Illinois Lodge has done these stops. Louisville is one of a dozen stops planned this year.
The Illinois FOP will also serve lunch and dinner to corrections officers and other workers at the jail. At the end of the day, the food truck will have fed between 300 and 400 people.
"Everybody in this trailer has done this job. I did it for 26 years. I know how unthankful it is," said Scot Ward, President, IL FOP Corrections Lodge. "So when we can do something for someone to let them know that i remember how unthankful it was to help them remember we do care. You're kind of forgotten behind the walls and this kind of gives everybody a little "hey man, I appreciate you."
They recently visited the 9/11 memorial to feed New York City officers and say they're excited to be in Louisville to boost morale.
Louisville's Corrections FOP president Daniel Johnson says its members are overwhelmed by the support from other FOP members in the country. He says staffing is at a critical low right now and keeps getting worse.
Johnson claims last weekend three to four officers ran a floor when there should typically be 15. He says they were seeing around 450 inmates for every two officers.
