LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of utility crews were making their way around Louisville on Friday, working to restore power to those still in the dark after Wednesday's storms.
Many of those crews came from other states.
One utility truck came all the way from Aberdeen, North Carolina. It was one of many that had been called to Louisville to help after recent severe weather. LG&E officials said some of those crews had actually in town since the severe storms on March 3rd.
"We have what you call mutual assistance groups," explained Natasha Collins, a spokeswoman for LG&E. "They're called MAGs."
"We consider them invaluable partnerships," Collins added. "It means being able to safely get our customers' service restored during natural disasters and weather, like we've seen over the last month. These are partners we know we can count on."
LG&E and KU have four different aid agreements with companies from states in the Midwest and Northeast that it can call in a time of crisis.
Three partnerships are for electric utilities and one is for gas utilities.
"Once those crews are sent, then ultimately in our system, we give them 'passport training': safety training for working in our system," Collins said.
When crews are brought in from other states, LG&E is also responsible for providing things like housing, food and additional equipment. Depending on the strength of a particular storm and how long crews need to stay to help, the expenses for LG&E can quickly add up.
"We make sure we are essentially keeping all of those invoices and costs that are associated with that particular storm," Collins said. "In our next base rate adjustment we'll go in and ultimately see if we can have a portion of those costs recovered."
LG&E said repairs and restoration after a typical storm are estimated to cost about $4.6 million, but extreme storms can easily go beyond that. The winds in early March are estimated to have caused around $12.3 million in operations and management costs alone. With capital costs included, that estimate jumps to around $80-100 million.
Officials said it's still too early to project exactly how much this week's storms will also end up costing.
