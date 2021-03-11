LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday will mark one year since Breonna Taylor's death, and people from near and far will come to Louisville in her honor.
Visitors from across the country were consistently among the crowds in the city during more than 150 days of continued protests last year.
There are several events planned for the coming days, including a gathering at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson Square Park with Taylor's family and national social justice group Until Freedom.
"That's why I'm here now, to support the community, support the family, support whatever it is we are doing and continue to protest against police brutality, police corruption," Nicole Williams, who flew in from Texas, said.
Metro Government released a plan earlier this week to shut down streets for this weekend's events starting Friday.
